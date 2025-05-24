‘Makes me sick’: SouthPark shoplifter steals thousands in perfumes, colognes

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a man on numerous shoplifting charges on Friday.

Reports say 30-year-old Robert Paul Collins was mostly stealing from SouthPark Mall’s Nordstrom and Macy’s. And he was focused on stealing colognes and perfumes.

Collins stole from the two stores at least 10 times since the beginning of 2025, according to police records.

And he was sure to nab the good stuff. Records show the perfumes and colognes Collins stole totaled thousands of dollars.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts visited the mall to hear shoppers’ reactions. One shopper, Monique Smith, said she is a perfume connoisseur. And she has no respect for this suspect.

“Any thief just kind of makes me sick to my stomach,” she said. “It’s not what we do. People work hard to be able to earn and visit the store. It will make the prices go up more for the people who want to buy it.”

