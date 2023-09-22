Man accused of building bomb inside Fireball bottle

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Catawba County is accused of turning a Fireball bottle into a potential fireball.

Ethan Kupser was in court Friday morning in Newton, facing charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

According to court documents, Kupser made a device described as a “homemade tannerite bomb.” The device was inside a Fireball glass bottle that had a fuse coming out of it.

Investigators didn’t say what, if anything, Kupser had planned to do with it.

Kupser is being held in the Catawba County jail on bonds totaling more than $30,000.

(WATCH: ‘Suspicious objects’ that sent Patton HS students home were not bombs)

‘Suspicious objects’ that sent Patton HS students home were not bombs

©2023 Cox Media Group