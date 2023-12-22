Man accused of drunkenly trying to get into secured areas of Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — A man faces several charges after allegedly trying to get into secured areas of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz got his hands on the arrest warrants, which say that traveler was allegedly drunk and belligerent. Court records show 31-year-old Benjamin Bellizzi is charged with six misdemeanors, including two counts of trespassing on airport property.

The traveler from Texas was arrested Wednesday at a terminal after warrants show he tried getting into areas he had no business being in.

Law enforcement officials say they were called for a security breach at Charlotte airport on Wednesday and found Bellizzi trying to get into areas marked with a red sign that states “restricted area” and “for authorized person only.”

Officers tried arresting him at the terminal when, according to the warrant, he said “I don’t give a [expletive]” and told the arresting officer “I’m going to [expletive] you up when the cuffs come off.”

The details were shocking to fellow travelers.

“Well I’m glad they arrested him,” one passenger told Sáenz.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, so far this year, there have been 1,987 reports of unruly passengers nationwide. Those include passengers onboard planes. That’s down compared to last year, when the FAA reported 2,455 unruly travelers.

Those moving through Charlotte just hope for more holiday cheer this time of year.

“Bring your patience and know everybody’s just trying to do the best they can,” a traveler said.

Last year, the FAA said more than $8.4 million had been paid in fines by unruly passengers.

Bellizzi was released on a $2,000 bond. He is not facing any felonies, and there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the incident.

