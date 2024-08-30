Man accused of exposing himself outside University City shopping center

CHARLOTTE — A white towel, vaseline, and nothing else. That’s what an alleged flasher was wearing when he was arrested outside of a popular University City shopping center.

An officer told Channel 9 that when he arrived at the scene, he saw Crishton Curney exposing himself to some ladies inside one of the businesses.

According to court records, Curney was “wearing nothing but a white towel, staring into the business from a window and opening the towel to expose” himself.

Curney was then arrested for exposing himself in public. His clothes were later found outside a nearby dining area.

Channel 9 spoke with residents about the incident who said they felt bad for the victims.

“If that was my momma, I’d kind of be pissed. If it was my sister or cousin or anything like that,” one resident said.

“That’s not good or safe for our community,” another resident expressed.

Police said this is not Curney’s first run-in with the law. Jail records show he has been arrested multiple times over the past few years.

Just last summer, he pleaded guilty to secret peeping and indecent exposure. The police report for that incident said he was caught exposing himself at an apartment complex in University City while peeping in on a 16-year-old girl.

He served 45 days in jail and then received probation. He was later charged again with indecent exposure but was released back into the community after being given a $1,000 unsecured bond.

