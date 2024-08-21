Man accused of killing, raping cousin represents himself in murder trial

CHARLOTTE — A man representing himself is blaming demons for the rape and murder of his cousin 14 years ago in south Charlotte.

Doctors diagnosed Brittini Ward as having paranoid schizophrenia. Her family said her cousin, Derek Ward, took advantage of their faith and convinced them she was possessed by a demon and that he could help.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

But on May 5, 2010, 23-year-old Brittini Ward was found raped and choked to death. Now, Derek Ward is representing himself in the murder trial with his cousins testifying against him.

Family members said back in May 2010, Brittini Ward’s mental health challenges may have made her aggressive and hard to reach. Prosecutors said despite that, she made one point clear about Derek Ward.

“She did not want him in her home,” said Assistant District Attorney Nikki Robinson.

But her family said Ward, who had recently entered their life, told them he could help.

Derek Ward in court (WSOC)

In court Wednesday, Brittini Ward’s siblings said they watched as he choked her.

“He said he was trying to get the demon out of her,” her sister said.

Then one day when the two were left home alone, the family came home to find Brittni unresponsive and in bloody panties. Her brother wiped tears as he told jurors Derek Ward’s explanation.

“She’s fighting this demon so long that it’s physically attacking her and hurting her,” he said.

They said Derek Ward told them not to call 911. They later learned she was already dead and had been raped.

“Male DNA on Brittini Ward’s pubic area that includes the defendant,” ADA Robinson said.

Derek Ward’s ankle chains rattled as he approached jurors. He is representing himself during his murder trial.

Ward gave a rambling opening statement that included incoherent comments about ghosts.

“This is not supernatural, not paranormal. It’s quite normal,” he said.

Then he said the bleeding killed Brittini and he didn’t cause the bleeding.

“They charged me with stuff they didn’t have evidence for,” he said.

He challenged his cousins on the stand.

“Do you really feel, or do you feel after 14 years that I raped and murdered Brittini?” he asked.

“Yes I do,” her brother said.

The judge had to repeatedly explain the rules of law to Ward. Jurors seemed disturbed by some of his comments that led to uncomfortable moments in the first day of testimony Wednesday.

(WATCH BELOW: Judge orders another evaluation for man accused of raping, killing cousin)

Judge orders another evaluation for man accused of raping, killing cousin Judge orders another evaluation for man accused of raping, killing cousin













©2024 Cox Media Group