Man accused in northwest Charlotte double homicide to face a judge

CHARLOTTE — The man accused in a double homicide in northwest Charlotte is now behind bars at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Earlier this month, officers arrested Alvara Ozuna Sierra in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department claim he shot and killed 54-year-olds Pankaj and Anilkumar Patel on Oct. 2 at the old site of Old Lamplighter Inn in northwest Charlotte.

Channel 9 is asking what led up to the violence.

Sierra is expected to face a judge this morning.

