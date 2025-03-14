Man accused of sexual battery in Marshalls’ parking lot

Brendan Christopher Pierre, 25, is accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks and exposing himself in the parking lot of the Marshalls in Huntersville on Thursday, according to court documents.

Pierre is also accused of running from the police.

Brendan Christopher Pierre

They arrested Pierre and charged him with misdemeanor sexual battery, indecent exposure, and resisting a public officer.

