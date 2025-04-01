Local

Man accused of shooting at car with child inside, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man has been accused of shooting into a car that had a child inside, according to the Morganton Herald.

The incident occurred on Alexander Avenue on Monday.

Police said it started as a custody dispute before Leslie Davenport shot into the car his grandson was inside as it was leaving.

However, no injuries have been reported.

Police said Davenport is being held in Burke County jail without bond. He is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

