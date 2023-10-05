Local

Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier now faces federal charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Jaden Garay A man accused of shooting a mail carrier and stealing her vehicle in western North Carolina has been arrested. He even apologized for his actions to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. “I’m sorry about this guys,” Jaden Garay said.

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and carjacking a mail carrier in Madison County last month is now facing federal charges, according to reports from WLOS.

Investigators said 24-year-old Jaden Isaiah Garay is facing several charges, including attempted murder, carjacking, and assault.

Garay is accused of shooting U.S. Postal Service worker Teresa Ramsay while she was delivering mail on Sept. 5.

He allegedly used a 9mm semiautomatic pistol when he shot Ramsey and stole her vehicle. This led to a chase that ended in Burke County, according to WLOS.

Family members said Ramsay is still recovering after initially being in critical condition.

