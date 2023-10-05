Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier now faces federal charges

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and carjacking a mail carrier in Madison County last month is now facing federal charges, according to reports from WLOS.

Investigators said 24-year-old Jaden Isaiah Garay is facing several charges, including attempted murder, carjacking, and assault.

Garay is accused of shooting U.S. Postal Service worker Teresa Ramsay while she was delivering mail on Sept. 5.

He allegedly used a 9mm semiautomatic pistol when he shot Ramsey and stole her vehicle. This led to a chase that ended in Burke County, according to WLOS.

Family members said Ramsay is still recovering after initially being in critical condition.

