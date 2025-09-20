Man accused of shooting firefighters faces new charges

ELLERBE, N.C. — A man accused of shooting at two Ellerbe firefighters bonded out of jail on Sept. 10. But now, he is facing new charges.

Timothy Hayden was released from jail after posting a $880,000 secured bond.

Now he is facing two new criminal charges: two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Labor Day when firefighters responded to a tripped alarm call. One of the shots Hayden fired hit firefighter Jerry Shepard in the leg.

Firefighters from across Richmond County, including Jerry Shepard, advocated for Hayden to remain in jail without bond.

Hayden’s defense attorney stated that he was intoxicated during the incident and plans to enter a rehab program for alcoholism.

On Tuesday, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito reported from a Richmond County courtroom where the judge set Hayden’s bond.

Hayden originally faced charges of assault on emergency personnel, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, and resisting a public officer.

WATCH: Richmond County firefighters outraged over bond granted to suspect

