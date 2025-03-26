Man accused of threatening mass violence against school in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY — A man has been accused of threatening mass violence against a school in Burke County.
According to the Morganton Herald, officers arrested 40-year-old Brandon Johnson in connection with this case.
A warrant was served at his home on South Main Street on Monday.
Inside, officers found guns, magazines, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.
The school district increased security patrols at every campus on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.
