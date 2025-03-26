Local

Man accused of threatening mass violence against school in Burke County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Police seized guns, ammunition and a ballistic vest from a home in Drexel on Monday. (The Morganton Herald)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BURKE COUNTY — A man has been accused of threatening mass violence against a school in Burke County.

According to the Morganton Herald, officers arrested 40-year-old Brandon Johnson in connection with this case.

ALSO READ: 14-year-old charged with making mass violence threats against Union County school

A warrant was served at his home on South Main Street on Monday.

Inside, officers found guns, magazines, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

The school district increased security patrols at every campus on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

VIDEO: 14-year-old charged with making mass violence threats against Union County school

14-year-old charged with making mass violence threats against Union County school

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read