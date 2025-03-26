Man accused of threatening mass violence against school in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY — A man has been accused of threatening mass violence against a school in Burke County.

According to the Morganton Herald, officers arrested 40-year-old Brandon Johnson in connection with this case.

A warrant was served at his home on South Main Street on Monday.

Inside, officers found guns, magazines, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

The school district increased security patrols at every campus on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

VIDEO: 14-year-old charged with making mass violence threats against Union County school

14-year-old charged with making mass violence threats against Union County school

©2025 Cox Media Group