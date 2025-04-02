Man accused of throwing drugs from vehicle during chase

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said an alleged drug dealer tried to ditch narcotics during a chase with deputies.

Deputies said they tried to stop Paul Yoho for speeding on Tuesday, but he kept going, leading to a chase that ended in a crash in South Carolina.

Yoho is accused of throwing packaged narcotics out of the vehicle during the pursuit.

At the time, he was already wanted in Pender County for possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paul Yoho

Deputies said Yoho will receive additional drug charges due to his possession of more than $11,000 in substances, as well as cash.

He is being held at an area jail without bond.

VIDEO: Chase in Catawba County ends with teen crashing SUV into pole

Chase in Catawba County ends with teen crashing SUV into pole









©2025 Cox Media Group