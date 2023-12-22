Man accused of using brick during burglaries at 2 Rock Hill shop

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill say a man is accused of using a brick to break into one store before burglarizing another nearby store hours later.

It happened early Thursday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers got video that showed an older man throwing a brick through the glass at The Mercantile before he went inside.

About five hours later, officers got another call for an alarm at Two Scoops on West Main Street, which is several blocks away from The Mercantile. Police found the front door shattered, and a surveillance video showed the same man wearing a different jacket.

Both of the businesses shared photos of the damage on social media.

It wouldn’t be 2023 if we didn’t go out with one last bit of chaos. If you have been following along with us this year,... Posted by The Mercantile on Thursday, December 21, 2023

Hey Rock Hill. We are open!! It has been a long and stressful two days. Yesterday, a man threw a brick through our... Posted by Two Scoops Rock Hill on Friday, December 22, 2023

Officers found a man matching the description and interviewed him, and they determined he was the suspect. He was identified as 66-year-old Robert Jones Jr.

Police said Jones was arrested for two counts of burglary.

