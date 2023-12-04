Man accused of using explosive device to set West Charlotte home on fire with woman inside

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators arrested a man for arson after a house fire displaced a dozen people on Friday night.

Charlotte firefighters responded to the fire at a West Charlotte duplex on Columbus Circle just off Berryhill Road and Freedom Drive.

On Saturday, fire officials said an arrest had been made but did not give further details.

Channel Nine learned through court and jail records that 36-year-old Jean Jimmy Appolon, of Charlotte is charged with felony first-degree arson, felony damage to occupied property explosion, and felony burning of personal property.

Explosive device used in intentionally set house fire; owner in house at time of arson (Courtesy of: Mecklenburg Co. Jail)

The arrest warrant states Appolon used some explosive device to set the home along Columbus Circle on fire, knowing that the woman who lived there, Bernice Lightner was inside the residence at the time.

The warrants also charge Appolon with setting a tent on fire belonging to Lightner.

Investigators have not said what the relationship is between Appolon and the victim.

Fire investigators determined the fire caused $30,000 in damage to the single-story duplex and displaced five adults and seven children who are now getting help from the Red Cross.

Appolon is expected to appear in court on Monday, December 4th, and 1:30 pm.

