Man arrested, accused of setting fire to vacant northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire announced the arrest of a man accused of setting fire to a home in northwest Charlotte last week.

On Aug. 13, police arrested Richard Spainhour for a fire that was set that morning at a vacant house on Susanna Drive. Firefighters said it took them 20 minutes to get it under control and it caused about $76,000 in damage.

Spainhour was arrested for the crime and charged by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

His was the first of two arrests that Charlotte Fire announced Tuesday. The second arrest was for a fire set Tuesday at a west Charlotte retirement home.

After crews got the fire under control, fire investigators started looking into what caused it. They discovered it had been set intentionally and were able to identify Johnny Mack as a suspect. Read more about that arrest here.

Ed Shaver, the chief fire investigator, praised his team’s efforts in a statement shared on social media.

“Our investigators work tirelessly to uncover the truth and protect our community,” he said. “Their expertise and commitment have once again proven essential in ensuring that those who endanger our city are brought to justice.”

