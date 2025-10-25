Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to multiple Casar churches

CASAR, N.C. — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on two churches in Casar that occurred on the night of Oct. 17.

Craig Vegh, a Casar resident, has been charged with two counts of Burning of a Church/Religious Establishment, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Destroying/Altering Evidence. He is currently being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

The fires were set at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Corinth Church Road and Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church on Mt. Zion Church Road. Local citizens extinguished the fires before they caused significant damage.

Sheriff Alan Norman said he is grateful to the citizens who responded quickly to the fires, as well as to the fire and law enforcement personnel involved in the investigation.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, alongside local fire departments and the Cleveland County Fire Marshal’s Office, responded to the incidents. The investigation into the arson attacks remains ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4822.

