Man arrested after allegedly threatening downtown Lincolnton shooting, firing gun into ground

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to shoot people in downtown Lincolnton, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

The Lincolnton Police Department received a call on Tuesday morning from a WSOC-TV employee, reporting a threat from someone claiming he was armed and heading to downtown Lincolnton.

Police officers, along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, immediately began patrolling the area and advised local businesses to lock their doors and stay off the streets.

The suspect, identified as Jerrod Sherone Moore, of Iron Station, was in the downtown area earlier in the day.

Moore reportedly fired a handgun multiple times into the ground on one of the back streets. Officers located Moore’s vehicle parked on Ironton Place, where he was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Moore was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was held on a $250,000 bond, with further charges pending.

Lincoln County Schools put summer school and summer camp sites on lockdown due to the threat.

