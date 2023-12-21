Man arrested after selling drugs to undercover officer in restaurant parking lot

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was charged with dealing drugs after he sold oxycodone to an undercover cop twice, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The narcotics officer bought the oxycodone from James Alexander Blount on two occasions in November in the parking lot of the Hendrix restaurant on Salisbury Avenue in Spencer, authorities said.

He was arrested on Dec. 5 in the same parking lot and taken into custody. Blount had oxycodone and a little bit of weed on him at the time of his arrest.

James Alexander Blount

Blount was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a Schedule II, one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sale/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and one count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Blount was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.

