Man arrested for allegedly robbing Lowe’s Home Improvement with gun

MORGANTON, N.C. — A man has been accused of pulling out a gun while stealing items from Lowe’s Home Improvement, according to the Morganton Public Safety Department.

Officials said Jonathan Mays stole $300 of merchandise from the store and pointed a gun at the ceiling after an employee asked him to use the register.

After a brief search, Mays was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

