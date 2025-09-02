Man arrested in Burke County on attempted kidnapping and assault charges

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Charles Barry Horton was arrested on August 29 in Burke County on multiple charges.

Horton, 59, was apprehended at 1007 SW Falcon Court, Apt. 502, by the Lenoir Police Department in coordination with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Following his arrest, Horton was taken to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office, where he was served with outstanding warrants and a Domestic Violence Ex parte Order.

Horton faces several charges, including felony attempted kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and misdemeanor crimes such as domestic violence and assault on a female.

He is also charged with interfering with emergency communications, injury to personal property, and communicating threats.

After his arrest, Horton was given a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 4.

