Man arrested by ICE pleads guilty in court

CHARLOTTE — The Honduran national arrested by ICE may soon face deportation.
Jose Napoleon-Serrano pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday morning to illegal reentry as a felon.
In court, he told the judge he was worried about his children in Honduras, and he wanted to be released soon.
In addition to deportation, Serrano faces a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
He will be sentenced at a future date.
