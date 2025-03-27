Man arrested by ICE pleads guilty in court

CHARLOTTE — The Honduran national arrested by ICE may soon face deportation.

Jose Napoleon-Serrano pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday morning to illegal reentry as a felon.

In court, he told the judge he was worried about his children in Honduras, and he wanted to be released soon.

In addition to deportation, Serrano faces a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

He will be sentenced at a future date.

