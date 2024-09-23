Man arrested, charged after pursuit, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Deputies arrested Albert Gregory Young after a pursuit on Sunday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a news release.

Deputies clocked Young going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 85 near Mallard Creek Church Road at about 9:50 p.m.

A deputy tried to pull Young over but he sped off.

The deputy turned off his lights and stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, the sheriff’s office said.

Young got off the interstate, wrecked into a pole on WT Harris Boulevard and ran into the woods.

Young was caught and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest and resisting a public officer. He was also cited for speeding.

“Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the critical role our deputies play in ensuring the safety of our roadways,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “While we are relieved that no lives were lost, the reckless behavior shown by Mr. Young could have resulted in a far more tragic outcome. Our commitment to public safety remains unchanged, and we will continue to conduct enforcement campaigns aimed at keeping our community safe.”

Young, his two passengers, and the driver in another car were treated at a hospital.

