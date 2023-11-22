Man arrested in connection with several larceny cases, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with multiple larceny cases, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, an officer said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop.

After a three-minute pursuit, the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Donald Cochran, wrecked his vehicle on Hayne Street.

Cochran then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.



Police said Cochran has been linked to at least four larceny cases and could have been involved in several others.

He has been charged in connection with those larcenies, as well as felony fleeing to elude arrest.

