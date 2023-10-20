Man arrested for drug, gun possession in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possession of a gun and drugs Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they were traveling on Interstate 85 when he noticed a vehicle driving slowly, as well as switching lanes multiple times. The deputy also noticed a fake license plate on the vehicle.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and said they immediately noticed drug paraphernalia.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found suspected crack cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, prescription pills, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and a concealed firearm.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 35-year-old Curtis Duckworth Jr., has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, driving while a license was revoked, and displaying a fictitious license plate.

He was given a $40,000 secured bond.

