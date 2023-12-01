Man arrested for firing shots before hourslong standoff in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department says a 50-year-old man was taken into custody after a long standoff that started Friday morning in Kings Mountain.

Police were called to an area off County Line Road, north of Goforth Road, after a man reportedly fired a shot outside and then started arguing with neighbors, according to the department.

GCPD says when officers arrived, Robert Joseph Rice fired another shot and then “retreated into his house.”

Officers worked to negotiate with Rice to come out of the home, and he was taken into custody after several hours, GCPD said. Several viewers reached out to Channel 9 after seeing police cruisers along County Line Road.

Rice is being charged with discharging a firearm and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer.

Nobody was reported to be hurt during the standoff.

