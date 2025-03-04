Man arrested for fraudulent activities with two hotels in Boone, police say

BOONE, N.C. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with fraudulent activities with two hotels, according to the Boone Police Department.

Police said an investigation revealed Corey Paul Connelly had illegally obtained financial information from clients of a business he was once employed at.

Corey Paul Connelly

On Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, Connelly used stolen credit card information to obtain property valued at $34,216.03 from one hotel and $26,407 from another hotel, according to police.

Police said some of that financial information was illegally obtained from various businesses and individuals engaged in relief work following Hurricane Helene.

Connelly was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with two felonious counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was also charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine.

He was placed in the Watauga County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

