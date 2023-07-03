Man arrested in Lincoln County on more than 40 outstanding warrants

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Lincoln County Sunday on more than 40 outstanding warrants from several counties in North Carolina.

Deputies said Darian Akia Martin, 27, was driving a Toyota Tacoma along Highway 321. According to investigators, the truck abruptly changed lanes several times, cutting off an SUV at one point.

When a deputy pulled the truck over, they discovered its driver, Martin, had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Martin was taken to a Lincoln County magistrate and served with 42 warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses, conspiracy, breaking and entering motor vehicles, larceny and financial transaction card theft from Brunswick, Wake and Durham counties. He was given a $402,000 bond and is being held in the Lincoln County jail.

Martin is from Lauderhill, Florida.

