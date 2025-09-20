Man arrested for pretending to be security, bringing weapons on light rail

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds board the light rail everyday. It’s supposed to be a weapon free zone. Per the CATS rider code of conduct, weapons are not allowed.

On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Thomas Paul on the light rail. They said he had a gun, pepper spray and handcuffs. He was charged with having a weapon on city property.

“And has he told you that he wants to be an officer? Yeah, he really wants to be a police officer,” said Burcu Canatmaca, a neighbor.

“He’s very talkative and he’s a very nice guy. Yeah, he has a car, like police car with no stickers on it,” he said.

Sources told Channel 9 when officers questioned Paul he allegedly told them he was working security. They quickly found out that was not true.

With Iryna Zarutska’s memorial nearby, a lot of passengers are thinking about their safety on the light rail. It’s the only way some people have to get around.

“I’ve never had to use them, but I use my mace, my pocket knife or my taser,” said a light rail passenger.

“I’m a Black woman. I’m a woman in general on the light rail and I don’t have a car. This is my only mode of transportation and I have to carry these with me because anything can happen to me, especially late at night,” said the passenger.

It’s unclear if Paul was carrying for self-defense. But passenger Vontavion Brice said if he was, he should have followed the rules.

“I think it’s fair,” said Brice. “If the rules say you can’t do something, I think you should go by the rules with the proper security on deck. It would make it easier not to carry a weapon.”

