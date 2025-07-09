Man arrested for public indecency outside Huntersville Target

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Jeremiah Finch was arrested outside a Target store on Sam Furr Road after reportedly exposing himself in public on July 8, 2025.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man exposing himself on a bench outside the store.

Upon arrival, they found Finch shirtless with a magazine featuring swimsuit models at his feet.

Store manager Matt Cook witnessed Finch with his pants down, sitting on the bench, and actively masturbating in public view.

Brooke Elliott, an asset protection officer, confirmed the incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance system.

The surveillance video showed Finch sitting on the bench with his penis in his hand, masturbating.

When officers asked Finch to stand for arrest, his pants were still unzipped, requiring assistance to prevent them from falling off.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the exposure of children to inappropriate behavior in public spaces.

