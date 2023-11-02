Man arrested for sexually extorting woman in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man has been arrested for sexually extorting a woman, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On Oct. 16, police began investigating after a woman said 27-year-old David Martin O’Dehn was harassing her in numerous ways.

The victim said O’Dehn had been following her to work, as well as loitering at the business. She also told police that O’Dehn had been texting and contacting her through online services.

As the investigation progressed, police discovered O’Dehn had distributed private images of the victim.

O’Dehn distributed these images with the intent to force the victim to pay him money while threatening to continue to release these private images, according to police.

On Nov. 2, O’Dehn was taken into custody at the Bestway Inn.

Police said he has been charged with sexual extortion and is awaiting a bond hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

VIDEO: SC Gov signs sextortion bill after death of representative’s son

SC Gov signs sextortion bill after death of representative’s son





©2023 Cox Media Group