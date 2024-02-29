Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the trafficking of methamphetamine in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 421 North. After K-9 officer Chris alerted the vehicle, approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and more than $1,400 were found.

The driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Stillman Curtis Kellum, was arrested and has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession greater than 400 grams and trafficking methamphetamine by transportation greater than 400 grams.

He received a $500,000 secured bond after his first court appearance.

