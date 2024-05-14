Man caught in Huntersville after allegedly torturing, murdering 3 people in Georgia

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with a case out of Georgia involving the torture and murder of three people.

According to the MCSO on Tuesday, deputies recently caught Derrell Adams and took him into custody in Huntersville.

Adams, 32, had warrants from Clayton County, Georgia, for three counts of malice murder. The sheriff’s office says he was one of four suspects wanted in connection with an 11-year-old cold case.

Derrell Adams

The sheriff’s office says Adams allegedly tortured and murdered three people in Clayton County, which is in the Atlanta metroplex.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the three victims were forced into a home at gunpoint in Jonesboro, Georgia. The victims were then put into the back of a Dodge Charger and taken to Fulton County. The victims’ bodies were discovered in a car on Jan. 13, 2013.

Jail records show that Adams was booked into custody on Friday. He’s expected to be extradited to Georgia.

According to our partners at WSB-TV, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the other three suspects were also taken into custody.

(WATCH >> COLD CASE: DNA evidence points to possible suspect in Charlotte woman’s 1990 killing)

COLD CASE: DNA evidence points to possible suspect in Charlotte woman’s 1990 killing





©2024 Cox Media Group