Man charged in 3-year-old son’s shooting death faces new allegations

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte father charged in the shooting death of his three-year-old son is back behind bars.

Channel 9 uncovered that Richard Truitt faces three new charges, including assault and resisting arrest.

Officers arrested him on June 7 at his southwest Charlotte home following a domestic incident.

Truitt pushed his son’s mother, broke the windshield on her car and ran from police when they arrived, according to arrest records.

Truitt is now being held without bond.

Police first arrested Truitt in April.

He left a gun under the couch at his home before his three-year-old son Jaxon found it and shot himself.

Officers charged him with involuntary manslaughter and failure to secure a firearm.

Truitt was released from jail after the boy’s mother begged the judge to let him attend their son’s funeral.

She urged other parents to properly secure their guns.

