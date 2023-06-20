Man charged after allegedly firing shots at girlfriend in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One man is locked up in Mecklenberg County after Matthews police say he fired shots at his girlfriend following an argument over the weekend.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday to the Sleep Inn on Matthews Park Drive for a report of shots fired.

A woman was interviewed at the scene by police where she stated that following an argument with her boyfriend, he fired several shots in her direction.

Fortunately, neither her nor their two small children in a car nearby were hit by the gunfire.

The man was later identified as Michael Edward Montgomery, 27.

He is now facing several assault charges along with felony drug charges.

During the investigation, Montgomery was found with over 300 grams of cocaine and over four pounds of marijuana.

