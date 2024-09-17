Man charged in connection with deadly Caldwell County shooting, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last Friday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies said they received reports about a shooting in the Gamewell Community.

At the scene, they were told that disagreement between acquaintances led to the shooting.

Deputies said the person who was shot later died from his injuries.

Jeffrey Dewayne Ferguson, 49, was then arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond, according to deputies.

