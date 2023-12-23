Man charged for sex crimes and child abuse, allegedly hit child with highchair tray

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan County officials arrested a man accused of sex crimes with a child and child abuse.

Officials say they began investigating Christopher Coogan in August after receiving a report of possible child abuse in Rowan County.

Stanly County Department of Social Services made the initial report which included photos of a large handprint bruise on a child who was in the care of Coogan at the time.

After this report by Stanly County and investigation by Rowan County, more information arose regarding another abuse case involving a different child in Coogans care.

In this case, Coogan allegedly hit the child in the head with a highchair tray, leaving a cut 2 inches wide on the victim’s head.

Investigators also found there was a “sexual act” with a child that took place in the home.

Given the information from the investigations, officials arrested Coogan on Thursday, Dec. 21.

He faces two counts of Felony Child Abuse and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child.

He’s in the county detention center on a $35,000 secured bond.

