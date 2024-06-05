Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at deputies’ cars

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting three deputies’ patrol vehicles, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Two patrol vehicles were struck by gunfire on Saturday night in the 2300 block of N.C. Highway 152. The two deputies searched the area on foot and encountered Zackery Johnson in the yard of a nearby home.

The deputies called out at Johnson but he went inside the home. The deputies knocked on the door and Johnson went outside to be questioned.

The deputies saw a small-caliber rifle with a scope and some 22-caliber rounds on the ground in the front yard.

Johnson started to walk away and resisted when the deputies tried to detain him.

One deputy was assaulted while getting Johnson into custody, the sheriff said.

Zackery Johnson

While in custody, the deputies learned another patrol car was struck by gunfire at the same location. There had also been three reports of civilian cars being shot at in the area.

At the scene, Johnson had a medical emergency after mixing pills and alcohol, deputies said.

He was taken to Rowan Novant Medical Center for treatment and on Tuesday, Johnston was released.

Deputies charged Johnson with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, six counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of assault on a government official, and one count of resisting a public officer.

“Due to the nature of the incident, Johnson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond,” the sheriff stated in a news release.

No deputies or civilians were injured.

