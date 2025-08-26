Man charged with child sexual assault in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police charged Jon Derek Pittman, 45, of Gastonia, for sexual assault involving a child.

Jon Derek Pittman (GASTON COUNTY POLICE)

The Gaston County Police Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking team arrested Pittman on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15, and two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Pittman is being held on a $750,000 secured bond in the Gaston County Jail.

“Due to the nature of this investigation, no other information will be released at this time,” police said.

