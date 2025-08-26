Man charged with child sexual assault in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police charged Jon Derek Pittman, 45, of Gastonia, for sexual assault involving a child.
The Gaston County Police Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking team arrested Pittman on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.
He was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15, and two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.
Pittman is being held on a $750,000 secured bond in the Gaston County Jail.
“Due to the nature of this investigation, no other information will be released at this time,” police said.
