Man charged with kidnapping after missing Buncombe County woman found safe

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a 29-year-old woman in Buncombe County earlier this year.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sadie Tolley was seen leaving a home she was staying at on January 9.

Her loved ones then reported her missing and expressed concerns about her safety.

On May 22, the sheriff’s office announced that the Waynesville Police Department had found Tolley.

She provided information that led to the arrest of Winston Eccleston, who was later charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Eccleston is currently in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

