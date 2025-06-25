Man charged with providing automatic firearm used to injure Monroe officer

Alejandro Figueroa Bautista has been charged with supplying the weapon used in a deadly crime spree that injured a Monroe police officer.

Bautista is currently being held in the Union County Jail on a $450,000 bond. Authorities allege that he illegally provided the fully automatic firearm used by Joshua Sikes in the crime spree last month.

Union County deputies have stated that Bautista supplied the weapon that Sikes used to kill a man and ambush officers.

Sikes was subsequently killed in a shootout with police on May 31.

The Monroe police officer who was injured during the incident is reportedly recovering at home.

