Man charged with trafficking after drugs found during traffic stop

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with the trafficking of drugs last week, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

On June 13, K-9 units conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by 35-year-old Irving Antonio Arredondo Arias.

Irving Antonio Arredondo Arias

During that stop, several ounces of heroin and crystal methamphetamine were seized, along with over $2,000, according to police.

A search of Arias’ home revealed an additional 1.24 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 3.15 pounds of fentanyl, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and 1.4 grams of MDMA. All of which were seized by police.

Arias has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin or opiates, maintaining a dwelling for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin, felony possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

He is being held under a $3 million bond, according to police.

VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs that led to fentanyl poisoning

Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs that led to fentanyl poisoning

©2024 Cox Media Group