Man charged with trafficking cocaine in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing several drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, according to reports from the Statesville Police Department.

On Dec. 11, police executed a search warrant at a home on Alexander Street after receiving reports about drug-related activity in the area.

An investigation revealed that narcotics were being purchased from 61-year-old Terry Lee Roseboro while at the home. During the search of the home, investigators found a substantial quantity of crack cocaine, which was successfully linked to Roseboro.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling to sell narcotics in connection with this search, according to police.

On Dec. 28, police visited the home on Alexander Street again to execute outstanding warrants for Roseboro. He was found to be in possession of additional crack cocaine and arrested again.

Following the second search, Roseboro was additionally charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling, and resisting a public officer.

After appearing in court, he received a $305,000 secured bond.

