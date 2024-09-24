Local

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in York County, coroner says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said 31-year-old John Pollins was taken to the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

He would later die from his injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be performed and toxicology results are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

Most Read