Man dies after being pinned between big rig, truck at travel center

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — A 29-year-old Florida man was struck and killed Wednesday in the parking lot of a Blacksburg, South Carolina, travel center, the Cherokee County Coroner confirmed.

John Victor Vanslytman was in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center off Interstate 85 at Exit 104 standing on a six-foot step ladder while working under the hood of his pickup truck.

A tractor-trailer in the parking lot struck Vanslytman while trying to make a turn, which pinned him between the big rig and his truck.

EMS and fire personnel tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

Vanslytman died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed.













