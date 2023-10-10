Man dies after being shot with granddaughter at home; 2 charged with murder

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man has died after he was shot while his granddaughter was at home with him, police said. The charges against the two suspects have now been upgraded.

Police said the victim, 55-year-old Shane Lamar Woody, was shot on Rocky Ridge Way around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Woody’s 8-year-old granddaughter was there at the time. She and her mother helped him after he was shot.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Woody’s daughter said the two suspects, Christopher Joseph Brewer, 41, and Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr., 43, stepped onto their front porch and got into an argument, yelling at her father through an open door. She said her father tried to close the front door and one of the men used his arm to push the door open.

Woody’s daughter said her dad later grabbed his cell phone. She said the suspects thought Woody was going to call the cops so they shot him.

Police said Woody was taken to the hospital in Charlotte where he later died.

Brewer and Johnson were arrested the day of the shooting and charged with attempted murder and robbery. On Tuesday, Gaston County police said the charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder after consulting with the district attorney’s office.

Both Brewer and Johnson are in jail with no bond.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Son says dad is ‘fighting for his life over stupid stuff’ after Gastonia shooting)

Son says dad is ‘fighting for his life over stupid stuff’ after Gastonia shooting





©2023 Cox Media Group