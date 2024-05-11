Man dies after driving into home during storms

CHARLOTTE — A man drove into a home in east Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon and died from his injuries, police say.

CMPD says the driver, Mark Cardan, veered off the road and sideswiped a tree when he hit a home on The Plaza near Milton Road in east Charlotte.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday during the deadly storms that swept through the Greater Charlotte area.

Cardan was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. No one in the home that he drove into was injured.

Police say Cardan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but speeding or impairment don’t seem to be a factor.

