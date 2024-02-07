Man dies after head-on crash in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on NC 73 near Ralph Ward Trail.

Troopers said a 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling west on NC 73, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Timothy Kent McDaniel Jr., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed as contributing factors.

VIDEO: Multi-county chase ends in crash in Mecklenburg County, troopers say

Multi-county chase ends in crash in Mecklenburg County, troopers say





©2024 Cox Media Group