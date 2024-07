WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 55-year-old man died in a crash Thursday, which was caused when his Harley-Davidson hit a dog on the road in Wilkes County, troopers said.

Fabieus Mark Myers was traveling down Bethany Ford Road near Royal Hill Road in Wilkes County at about 2 p.m. when the bike hit the dog.

Myers was thrown from the bike after losing control.

Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, according to the preliminary investigation.





