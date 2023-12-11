Man dies after losing control of SUV, crossing into oncoming traffic, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man died after police said he lost control of his SUV and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to Monroe Road near Woodberry Road just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 2007 Nissan Murano with damage on its passenger side and a 2022 Mazda CX-5 with serious damage to its front.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, 43-year-old Hector Domingo Medrano Orellana, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital but was expected to make a recovery from his injuries.

Investigators believe Orellana was driving south on Monroe Road when he lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the Mazda head-on.

Police asked anyone who saw the crash or has information about it to call Det. Worthy at 704-432-2169, extension 4. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

