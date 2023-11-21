Man dies after running off Iredell County road, hitting tree

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man died when his SUV ran off the road and into a tree Tuesday, troopers said.

It happened around 3 a.m. in Iredell County on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.

Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Angelo Fusaro was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe down Linwood Road when he ran off the right side and hit a tree.

Fusaro died at the scene, highway patrol said.

Authorities believe Fusaro’s speed led to the crash.

The road was partially closed for about two hours.

(WATCH BELOW: Tractor-trailer crash ignites thousand-acre brush fire near Asheville)

Tractor-trailer crash ignites thousand-acre brush fire near Asheville









`

©2023 Cox Media Group